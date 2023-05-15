Minister: Imran responsible for present condition of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has declared that Pakistan is in “capable hands”, citing the “track record” of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in handling economic crises.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, she highlighted the party’s past experiences in managing economic challenges during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure in power and in 2013.

According to her, the hodgepodge government of Shehbaz Sharif possesses the necessary expertise, determination, and dedication to steer the country towards economic growth and development.

Aurangzeb attributed the present state of Pakistan to the actions of one individual, Imran Khan, whom she described as a “fascist” with a penchant for inciting violence and mobilizing mobs.

She claimed that the current government inherited high inflation and saved the country from the brink of default. Khan’s alleged violation of IMF agreement conditions led to the suspension of the program, which is now being renegotiated.

Addressing Khan’s arrest, Aurangzeb clarified that the government had no involvement in the matter. She stated that Khan was apprehended by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) based on an investigation into a land dispute case.

Numerous notices were reportedly sent to him by the NAB, but he did not respond. The arrest was carried out in accordance with the law, and both the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the accountability court subsequently deemed it legal and lawful.

Aurangzeb accused Khan of silencing opposition leaders and media organizations during his time in power. She cited examples of opposition leaders being jailed and a media house owner being sent to jail for asking questions.

Referring to an unidentified report by “Reporters Without Borders,” she labeled Khan as a “media predator” based on his alleged treatment of the media.

The minister outlined a pattern of violence she claimed Khan displayed whenever faced with questioning or investigation. She mentioned “instances” where Khan “resorted to violence, using women and children as shields, attacking police personnel, and damaging property during protests and court appearances.”

According to Aurangzeb, Khan’s resort to violence has become a consistent response to being held accountable.

Regarding the role of the military, Aurangzeb said that while Khan attempted to involve them in political matters, the current army chief and the former director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had confronted him about corruption within his government.

She claimed that when the army chief did not comply with Khan’s request, the latter criticized him after losing power. However, she clarified that the current army chief did not wish to interfere in the democratic process.

Aurangzeb criticized the Supreme Court for what she perceived as favouritism towards Imran Khan, emphasizing that it was a perception within society rather than a government-specific allegation.

She differentiated between the institution and the individuals within it, expressing concerns about certain sections or factions of the Supreme Court allegedly favouring Khan.

The minister noted that Khan’s arrest did not elicit a political reaction but resulted in violence and unrest, which she claimed were part of a well-planned strategy. She mentioned Khan’s placement of individuals in various locations to monitor the situation and alleged instances of incitement to violence.

The government responded with prudence and maturity, taking steps to protect citizens’ lives and property.

Aurangzeb commended the law enforcement agencies for their restraint in the face of violence by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters following Imran Khan’s arrest. She argued that Khan consistently resorted to violence when confronted with investigations into corruption during his time in power.

Finally, she highlighted the peaceful nature of Sharif’s rally from Islamabad to Lahore when he was removed from office,