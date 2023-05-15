PDM demands military trial for Imran over protests against arrest

ISLAMABAD: Treasury lawmakers in the National Assembly condemned the wave of violent attacks following the brief arrest last week of Imran Khan and called for the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to be tried under the Army Act, 1952.

The law is the primary statute governing the affairs of the military and is exempt from voidance under the premise of being against fundamental rights.

During a session, the “turncoat” leader of the opposition, Raja Riaz Ahmed, referred to Khan as a fitna (mischief). He highlighted that when Khan was arrested in a corruption case, his supporters resorted to violent protests, resulting in the torching of the residence of the corps commander of Lahore, the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, and the damaging of statues of martyrs.

Ahmed further expressed disappointment at the “warm welcome Khan received at the Supreme Court” and called for a case to be registered against “fitna Khan” under the Army Act.

Sheikh Salahuddin from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) voiced his support for strict actions against anti-state elements and emphasised that those involved in attacking and damaging public and private properties should be tried under the Army Act.

He mentioned that several individuals were taken into custody from the premises of the courts after their bails were canceled.

Salahuddin criticised the judiciary for allegedly giving special treatment to Khan, despite the existence of solid corruption evidence in a land dispute case.

He also recounted an incident where he and MP Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani were “attacked” by “PTI protesters” in Karachi while traveling to Islamabad. Salahuddin demanded the registration of cases against “fitna Khan” and his supporters.

Salahuddin Ayubi of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) condemned the opposition party and Khan for “torching a toll plaza, damaging public and private properties,” and called for the government to declare PTI a terrorist organisation and impose a ban on it.

Ayubi also accused PTI of attempting to create anarchy and destroying the country’s economy.

Abdul Qadir Mandokhail of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stressed the need for a transparent inquiry into the “attack on Jinnah House” and other public and private properties “by PTI workers.” He called for Khan to be held accountable for the “attacks”.