PML-N prepares to go solo in upcoming election, says report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided it will not enter into an electoral alliance and will instead contest the next general elections independently, in accordance with the Constitution, according to a report.

Starting May 28, the party will launch its election campaign across the country. The day, known as Youm-i-Takbeer, is significant as it marks the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998, which were conducted during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who now leads the party.

The decision was made after a meeting between Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in London attending the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III, reported The News.

During the meeting, the elder Sharif emphasised the importance of upholding the Parliament’s supremacy and insisted that no compromise should be made on this count. He also called for the elections to be conducted under caretaker governments on the same day across the country.

To kick off the party’s campaign, Nawaz will deliver a “historic message” that will be broadcast nationwide.

He praised the ruling alliance for its commitment to free and fair elections, and criticized the idea of holding polls in any province before the general elections, which he viewed as being against the spirit of the Constitution.

According to The News, the two leaders also discussed the economic and political situation in the country, as well as judicial matters and the recent increase in prices.