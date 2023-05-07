Minister blames Imran for Pakistan’s problems, demands his arrest

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb declared on Sunday that the solution to the problems being faced by Pakistan is the “arrest and punishment” of former prime minister Imran Khan for “conspiracy” against the country and his corruption.

Aurangzeb accused Khan of having a “dirty mentality” which she claimed is creating intolerance and violence in society. She said the country needs food, employment, and business, not “fraud, mischief, disorder, and distraction being promoted by Khan.”

Aurangzeb held Khan responsible for the extremist attitudes in the country, which she claimed have resulted in the deaths of people by mobs. She also claimed that Khan has been engaging in dirty politics on the issues of India and Kashmir, using Islam for his ulterior motives, and even “prayed for the victory of Narendra Modi in the 2019 Indian elections.”

The minister further accused Khan of being a foreign agent who called for agitation and the creation of chaos while the foreign minister of China was on a Pakistan visit. She also alleged that Khan called for riots and anarchy after watching the video of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with King Charles III.

Aurangzeb said that Khan suffered a “bout of insanity” when work on CPEC accelerated. She claimed that Khan has completely lost his cool after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India in connection with the SCO meeting and his response to the Indian foreign minister.

Aurangzeb advised Khan to go to the courts and face cases instead of agitation on the streets.

She predicted that the election would be held on time but Khan would not be “selected” because neither former spy chief Faiz Hameed nor justices Asif Khosa and Saqib Nisar, or former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa were available to facilitate him.