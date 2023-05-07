NATIONAL

No grounds for contempt of court against govt : Tarar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that there were no grounds for contempt of court against the government as all decisions have been made by the parliament.

Parliament holds supreme authority since it framed the constitution, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government is determined to conduct elections in the country this year, but if the current deadline persists, it will be a challenge to complete the process.

SAPM further said that there was still hope for a constructive resolution as the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reached a significant milestone by agreeing to hold simultaneous elections in the country.

“However, it is now impossible to proceed with the Punjab elections scheduled for May 14, while the government is resolute and will not back down from its stance, even under challenging circumstances”, he asserted.

To a query regarding the protest of PTI, he said that it was crucial for the PTI workers to uphold the law and must demonstrate respect for it.

