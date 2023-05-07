PTI announces schedule for rallies to be in Punjab till May 14

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday unveiled a finalised schedule for rallies to be held in Punjab till May 14, the proposed date for election to the Punjab Assembly.

According to the schedule, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold five rallies in Punjab from Wednesday to Sunday. The scheduled rallies will kick off from Muridke on Wednesday. The second public gathering will be organised in Ghakkar Mandi on Thursday.

The third, fourth and fifth rallies will be held in Lalamusa, Gujar Khan and Attock respectively. The PTI chairman Imran Khan will lead all the rallies in Punjab.

Earlier, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to hold public gatherings from Monday (May 8) following the government’s ‘reluctance’ to hold elections on May 14 despite orders from Supreme Court (SC).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities on Saturday evening simultaneously.

Imran Khan blamed the government for deliberately taking steps for destroying the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC). “A mafia is running propaganda against the CJP and SC judges. I am appealing to the nation to come out for showing their solidarity with the CJP on Saturday.