PTI announces schedule for rallies to be in Punjab till May 14

By Staff Report
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shout slogans during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Imran Khan, Pakistan's former premier was shot in the leg at a rally in eastern Punjab province which his supporters have called an assassination attempt. Khan vowed to resume his march to the capital Islamabad to demand early elections after recovering from his injury. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday unveiled a finalised schedule for rallies to be held in Punjab till May 14, the proposed date for election to the Punjab Assembly.

According to the schedule, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold five rallies in Punjab from Wednesday to Sunday. The scheduled rallies will kick off from Muridke on Wednesday. The second public gathering will be organised in Ghakkar Mandi on Thursday.
The third, fourth and fifth rallies will be held in Lalamusa, Gujar Khan and Attock respectively. The PTI chairman Imran Khan will lead all the rallies in Punjab.
Earlier, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to hold public gatherings from Monday (May 8) following the government’s ‘reluctance’ to hold elections on May 14 despite orders from Supreme Court (SC).
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities on Saturday evening simultaneously.
Imran Khan blamed the government for deliberately taking steps for destroying the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC). “A mafia is running propaganda against the CJP and SC judges. I am appealing to the nation to come out for showing their solidarity with the CJP on Saturday.

CM approves e-facilitation centers in all districts of Balochistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

