China, Pakistan hail bilateral ironclad friendship

BEIJING: Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Beijing on Thursday, with both sides praising the ironclad friendship between the two countries.

Wang said the Pakistani army is a staunch defender of the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan, noting that it is founded on mutual respect, trust and support, and has withstood changes in the international landscape.

He stressed that the bilateral ironclad friendship has tremendous vitality and “will remain unshakable whatever incidents we encounter.”

China commended successive Pakistani administrations and all political parties for their commitment to friendly policies towards China, Wang said, adding that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, achieving unity, stability, and development, and playing an active role in the region and the world as a major Muslim country.

He also emphasized that no matter how the international situation changes, China will always be a strategic partner that Pakistan can rely on.

The senior Chinese diplomat further noted that China is ready to restart exchanges with Pakistan in all aspects in the post-COVID era, and suggested taking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and the 10th anniversary of the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as opportunities to promote the quality and efficiency of the CPEC and help Pakistan enhance its independent development capacity.

Munir responded by saying that Pakistan will always stand with China through thick and thin no matter how the international situation changes, and that the Pakistani army firmly supports the further development of Pakistan-China relations.