PPP and PML-N assure Supreme Court of efforts to resolve election dispute

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) told the Supreme Court on Thursday they will hold talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in an effort to resolve the dispute over the election date.

Farooq H. Naek of the PPP and Khawaja Saad Rafique of the PML-N made the assurance to the three-judge bench of the court, which is being led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

“We will hold talks with PTI so agitation ends,” Naek told the court, while Rafique said that they are “ready to find a solution on the election date by sitting with the opposition.”

Justice Bandial appreciated Jamat-i-Islami emir Siraj ul-Haq for his efforts to initiate a dialogue between the government and the PTI, saying: “You have undertaken a good initiative. May Allah succeed you.”

He further said the court would also do its part in this “good deed.”

Shah Khawar, the petitioner’s counsel, suggested that every leader present should be given a chance to speak. Khawar also requested that elections should be held simultaneously throughout the country.

Justice Bandial acknowledged the presence of the political leaders and said the leadership was willing to address the problem at hand. He cautioned that relying solely on court orders to find a solution could lead to complications.

He noted that both the Ministry of Defence and the petitioner were calling for simultaneous elections across the country. He also mentioned that the attorney general had previously raised a similar point that had unfortunately been subject to political obstruction.

Later, the representatives of all the allied parties told the court that they wanted elections to be held at the same time and supported dialogue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, deputy chairman of PTI, emphasised that the Constitution clearly dictated that elections must be held within 90 days of assembly dissolution, and the constitutional and democratic way out of the current crisis was through elections.

Rafique, the PML-N representative, reiterated the PPP’s stance and said that his party also wanted elections to be held simultaneously. He said that the PML-N believed in dialogue and wanted to derive solutions to political issues through negotiations.

Haq emphasized that the Constitution was created as a result of consensus and could serve as a tool for saving the country. He added that Pakistan was created as a result of democratic struggle, not a military dictatorship.

He said the dissolution of both assemblies has surprised the nation.

