PM urges institutions to uphold Constitution and national interest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged all state institutions to unite in upholding the Constitution and prioritising national interests.

Speaking at the launch of the 1973 Constitution mobile application, he emphasised that Pakistan faces significant constitutional challenges, requiring a sense of wholeness among state institutions.

The mobile application was developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to mark the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution.

The application aims to raise awareness among the general public about the Constitution.

According to Sharif, the Constitution has its roots in parliament, and the judiciary’s role is limited to interpretation, not rewriting of laws. He criticised the issuance of stay orders against legislation still in progress and called on the judiciary to reassess its role and become the protector of the Constitution.

Sharif acknowledged that the Constitution was the result of hard work and consensus among politicians of all backgrounds, who wrote a document that acted as a binding force for the federation. He emphasised that, despite past mistakes, it was time to rectify them and hold the national interest high.

He also commended the government’s decision to include the 1973 Constitution in the syllabus at school and college levels to raise awareness about its sanctity. The PM expressed hope that the younger generation would learn about the Constitution, leading to healthy academic debates at educational institutions.

The prime minister congratulated parliamentarians, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, and NADRA on the launch of the Constitution 1973 mobile application. He vowed to protect the State and the Constitution, even in difficult times.