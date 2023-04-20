Mushahid terms Radio Pakistan identity, pride of country

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defense Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said on Thursday that Radio Pakistan was the identity and pride of Pakistan.

This, he said during his visit to Radio Pakistan, Islamabad for a video podcast interview in the newly established state of the art podcast studios.

Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan apprised the Senator of the latest initiatives taken by Radio Pakistan to align the national broadcaster with modern-day requirements.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed visited different sections of Radio Pakistan including newly

established sports channel, Exclusive English Channel 87.6, technology channel, the World and External Service and renovate on modern lines the most popular Saut-ul-Quran Channel of Radio Pakistan.

He also visited News and Current Affairs Channel, General News Room, Social Media and renovated news studios.

The Senator appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan to equip the National Broadcaster with modern gadgets to meet the changing needs of broadcasting and revive its old glory as well as the steps taken by him to improve its revenue.

The Senator congratulated the Director General Radio Pakistan for his steps on war footing to modernize Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation saying he is really amazed to see the state of the art studios developed just in a few months, terming it the vision and dedication of the current management of Radio Pakistan.

Expressing his special affection for Radio, Mushahid Hussain Syed said radio was his romance which he developed at a very early age when his father gifted him a radio set on passing the matriculation examination with flying colours.

He said that he used to listen to different foreign radio stations and actively participated, through letters, in their programmes.

He said the role of Radio in spreading information was very significant and that it was radio that developed his interest in foreign affairs.

Mushahid Hussain Syed recalled his days as the information minister when he inaugurated

FM channel and organized a concert of Abida Parveen at Hyderabad Radio Station.

He also recalled some of the big names which remained associated with Radio Pakistan.