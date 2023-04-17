The tragic reality of life in Pakistan

The recent suicide of a girl aged 12 in Hyderabad city is a deeply concerning and tragic development that must be addressed urgently. The fact that children are taking their own lives is a clear indication that there are serious problems that need to be addressed, including the lack of mental health support and resources, poverty, social isolation and inadequate education.

It is heart-breaking to think that children not even in their teens are choosing to end their lives because they feel that they have no other option. This is a devastating loss of life and potential that cannot be ignored. The reasons behind such suicides are complex and multifaceted, and it will require a comprehensive and collaborative effort from individuals, communities and the government to address them effectively.

- Advertisement -

One of the key steps that must be taken is to prioritise mental health support and resources for children. This includes providing access to counselling and therapy services as well as increasing awareness and education around mental health and wellbeing. It is also important to address the root causes of poverty and social isolation, which can contribute to feelings of hopelessness and despair, especially among the vulnerable.

Additionally, there needs to be greater investment in education, particularly in providing quality education to all children, regardless of one’s socio-economic background. Education is a critical tool for empowering young people and helping them to build better futures for themselves and their communities.

Education provides knowledge, skills and opportunities to build better futures, but the existing system in the country is plagued by lack of funding, poor infrastructure and inadequate teaching. As a result, many children receive substandard education that may add layers of hopelessness. This is particularly true for girls, who are often discouraged from pursuing education due to cultural and societal norms.

Besides, mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, are often cited as key factors leading to suicide among children in Pakistan. Unfortunately, mental health resources are severely limited, particularly in rural areas, making it difficult for children to access the support they need. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Pakistan has just 0.5 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, which is far below the international average. This means that children who are struggling with mental health issues may not receive the care and treatment they need.

Also, child labour is a widespread issue in Pakistan, with an estimated 12.5 million children involved in work. Children who are forced to work in hazardous or exploitative conditions are at a higher risk of developing mental health issues and feelings of hopeless-ness, which can lead to suicide. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) reports that many child labourers in Pakistan work long hours in dangerous and derogatory conditions.

It is crucial that the government and civil society organisations work together to address the root causes of suicide, including poverty, lack of mental health support, and inadequate education. By prioritising the needs and wellbeing of children, society can work towards a brighter and more hopeful future for all.

- Advertisement -

AMEET KUMAR

KARACHI