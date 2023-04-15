NATIONAL

Court adjourns Sheikh Rasheed’s indictment in Zardari conspiracy case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Judge Abbas Shah on Saturday adjourned Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed’s case filed against him for accusing former president Asif Zardari of conspiring to kill Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

The hearing of the case was presided over by Judicial Magistrate in the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Saturday.

During the hearing, Sheikh Rasheed’s lawyers submitted the copies of applications, filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to nullify the case against him, to the court.

As a result, the hearing of the case was adjourned until June 3, as the matter was already being heard in the IHC.

On February 27, Sheikh Rasheed had accused Asif Zardari of conspiring to kill Imran Khan. Following these allegations, cases were registered against him in Islamabad, Murree, Karachi, and Quetta.

On February 1, Sheikh Rasheed was arrested from Rawalpindi, but was later released on bail.

