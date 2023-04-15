NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz to be in jeopardy in case of election delay: Aitzaz Ahsan

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said if Prime MInister Shehbaz Sharif did not allow election in Punjab on May 14, he would stand disqualified.

Addressing a round table conference of lawyers and jurists, he said election in Punjab would be held on May 14 at every cost adding that anyone violating the Supreme Court’s (SC) order, directing the elections in Punjab on May 14, would be disqualified.

He went on to say that the country was witnessing a historic conflict between the parliament and the judiciary adding that political parties were at daggers drawn to each other right now. “We need to think whether the constitution reigns supreme or not,” he added.

“The constitution binds elections within 90 days [of the dissolution of assemblies],” he said. He added that our country was reeling under debt.

Mr Ahsan said that the verdict issued by the apex court was final adding that PM Shehbaz and his brother Nawaz Sharif said they rejected the bench hearing elections’ case. “I have been saying since day one that the court’s order needs to be followed,” he added.

Previous article
Shehbaz Sharif’s mass transit projects providing relief to commuters amid high fuel costs
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC stops SCSE from taking action against NFML management

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has issued a stay order in response to plea challenging legality of the National Assembly Special Committee on Sacked Employees...

Bilawal calls Muttaqi amid push to tackle TTP threat

Former CJ responds to PM Shehbaz’s allegations

G-20 meeting: India attempting to dupe world with fake normalcy in IIOJK

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.