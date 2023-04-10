What is to be done?

I am of the firm opinion, whatever Parliament decides or has decided must and has to go through, that is if we want our Parliament to be supreme.

However this should only be done with a full representation of the electorate. The PDM is not the complete Parliament, Imran made a political faux pas by coming out of the National Assembly, complicating the political forum further.

To come out of this enigma, elections are the only answer, and parties have been labelled in particular on corruption, namely the PPP, the PML(N) and the rest of the assassins

The Hashshashin, the original assassins, first got their start in Persia, Syria, and Turkey and eventually spread to the rest of the Middle East, taking down political and financial rivals. They are political Khalsa Force who in due course will revert back to their usual selves; they are brigands who wait for the big kill, and eventually will be a thorn in the sides of the two main parties.

The three parties, the PPP, the PML(N) and the PTI have to play a proactive role collectively. To move forward either a truth and reconciliation commission is formed to finish once and for all each others’ follies, and give a rest to the courts, who once they give a decision then go back on it, though one or the other means, or we keep on seeing this circus embedded deep in our roots. Our justice system has failed to give complete justice, and judges have acted like puppets on a string.

We still are not a democratic nation, because our attempted democracy has not grown; the very same politicos who deafen our ears in the name of democracy do not even have their internal party elections, and even those are influenced, since we always vote on a baradari system.

I respect the children of Nawaz, Shehbaz, Benazir; they have all grown up in front of me, but have they all gone through the mills of political labouring? No doubt they are doing a good job for their parties, but what about the system? Do they fit the system or does the system fit them? Let me tell you it breeds discontent in party circles. Knowing people in both the parties they show scorn behind their leaders’ backs.

Indeed there are exceptions, those are also the dangerous ones, who later on become turncoats. Our parties are run by sycophants, they mislead and misguide their leaders, the latest bad advice being Imrans departure from Parliament, then Shehbaz’s misadventures. We cannot and must not run the country on these lines, this is not building a nation but a clan of convenience on a myopic approach. The incumbent Head of State listens to the opposition rather than carrying on criticising. Taking Imran’s example on the target shooting has done no good, but then the incumbent ones are no different.

The big question is of today. What next? Either both sides sit together for a dialogue, or we continue on this path of economic destruction and speaking ill of our institutions.

I fear the Army will have no choice but to come to the aid of this crass dismemberment of the system. These politicians are an extremely disconnected discontented breed who have no love for the country, and by country I mean the people. They show sympathy, care, affection, dramatic gestures in speeches when going for votes but that’s about it, there is a serious disconnect from the people and the media after elections; particularly after winning the elections, they are too busy in the exuberance of verbal verbosity.

We boast agriculture contributes 85 percent of our GDP, but what have we done to enhance it? The farmer still bleeds.

Pakistan Steel Mills, which was running in a much Better form than before under General Qayyum, is now in the doldrums.

PIA was trundling on, but this PTI minister buried it with fabricated information which led to PIA’s funeral, and even now the Prime Minister is doing nothing to get it back to life.

We do not expand our tax base to the grassroots because the vote bank shrinks, because the poor man is the man who votes, because he is illiterate, misguided and succumbs to monetary and guilt subservience.

Traffic fines are not increased because people won’t vote for them. In this playoff both the government and the opposition damage the country collectively.

Incompetence in traffic police has resulted in deaths of citizens, why is it after independence when there were no traffic lights, tongas and bycyclists all used to stop at traffic points manned by a single policeman who only had hand movements. There was rule of law, where has it gone? The answer is simple, the police have been politicised.

Their behaviour is barbaric, and so is the public’s, there is no mutual self-respect, but who will educate them speaking about the roots of disease prevailing? People pay huge amounts for education yet they don’t get jobs, specialists end up in other jobs resulting in incompetence, have we thought of temporarily getting them engaged in polytechnics?

Where is the NCHD? A good move by a military Govt, but simply it was from them, could not get better, BB Income Support changes name for own political gains, roads, towns built by people get changed with those who have done nothing for what has been done.

Politics in Pakistan require money to make money, at least today. If anyone has an argument on this I am open to it.

My few hard-earned rupees will not get me anywhere, because i sit in a fractured damaged system, I don’t have a place here, I was offered two prominent positions by three Prime Ministers, did not accept them, because I would have let them down, in a system which will not let me work, I told them, in fact I told Imran to send me out where I can project the country, told Nawaz Sharif, en route to Peshawar, where he offered me to be his secretary, told him will only work if I am right next to him, even then I didn’t.

This cannot, should not, will not happen, if the powers to be continue to sit in their flanks, I rest my case.