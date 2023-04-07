Elections, not judges, are problem faced by Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said that Justice Athar Minullah has in his dissenting note also recognized the principle of elections within 90 days but it indicated that elections seemed to be arousing a strange fear in so many, which is amusing.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry reacted that Justice Athar Minullah has also recognized the principle of elections within ninety days in his dissenting note and has referred to the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in this context.

He said that their main problem was the election, as their problem was neither judges nor benches. However, he said that political parties, which were fleeing from the elections, wanted to use the judiciary as a shield to hide from the people.

“A mediocre judgement by all standards, technicality supersedes substantial issues, on one hand advocates supremacy of parliament on the other hand want to examine dissolution in contravention of the constitution but by referring to LHC acceded to the principle of elections,” he added.

Fawad raised a question that political decision making was prerogative of a Political party, how a Judge can dictate or impose a policy on a political party? “How amazing are the observations,” he added.

About the resolution, Fawad hinted that they could see a revolt in PML-N not in SC, as where senior cabinet members and main lawmakers has refused to sign a resolution against the apex court.

Lashing out at Marriyum Aurangzeb, he stated that the sole qualification of the woman, nominated on reserved seat, was her ability and expertise of abusive language and making controversial statements regarding Pakistan’s most important and senior official only to put pressure on the judiciary. He said that behind all these was the mind of a fugitive criminal.

He stated that reference was being filed against Marriyum Aurangzeb and the members who signed the resolution, hoping that these people would be sent home soon.

Fawad expressed his surprise that day after Sec 124-A PPC declared unconstitutional by LHC, Islamabad police has registered an FIR under same very section against PTI Imran Khan, adding this was the respect government was now continuously demonstrating towards the courts.

PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari said: Sadly he has written more of a political statement than a judicial note, which is most unfortunate and disappointing too. Elections seem to be arousing a strange fear in so many it’s amusing.”

“So every time the powerful disagree with a judgement it must be rejected? “We know who are petrified of elections and who back them. We also know those who hate PTI and therefore want no elections,” she added.

Mazari stated that chief Justice’s bench has spoken. We accept it as we did the judgement on Qasim Suri and can’t cherry pick.

She said that PML-N has a history of destroying all vestiges of Constitution, Rule of Law and democracy. Politically Sharifs born in dictator Zia’s lap so only know fascist ways. Asif Ali Zardari was following same pattern for his PPP now.

“This government of crooks has no respect for laws, courts or Constitution. But courts must take notice and hold them in contempt,” she added.