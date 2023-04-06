KP security personnel praised as soul of police at Mardan darbar

PESHAWAR: In line with the directives of the chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, a police darbar was held on Thursday at Mardan Police Lines to address the concerns of provincial security personnel.

During the event, Khan emphasised the importance of the police and described them as an asset, pride, and soul of the provincial police and the nation. He acknowledged their sacrifices and said they are the ones who work hard and face challenges on a daily basis.

Furthermore, Khan said that police officers and officials have a responsibility to perform their duties with honesty and to treat the public politely, especially in police stations and at check posts.

He also emphasised that the appointments of inspectors and assistant inspectors at police stations should be based on merit.

To ensure that police jawans’ concerns are addressed without delay, Khan ordered top police officials to regularly hold meetings and darbars with them. Finally, he expressed his gratitude and support for the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of the country.