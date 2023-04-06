NATIONAL

KP security personnel praised as soul of police at Mardan darbar

By Staff Report
Policemen disperse vendors as time to close a market arrived during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, along a street in Peshawar on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: In line with the directives of the chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, a police darbar was held on Thursday at Mardan Police Lines to address the concerns of provincial security personnel.

During the event, Khan emphasised the importance of the police and described them as an asset, pride, and soul of the provincial police and the nation. He acknowledged their sacrifices and said they are the ones who work hard and face challenges on a daily basis.

Furthermore, Khan said that police officers and officials have a responsibility to perform their duties with honesty and to treat the public politely, especially in police stations and at check posts.

He also emphasised that the appointments of inspectors and assistant inspectors at police stations should be based on merit.

To ensure that police jawans’ concerns are addressed without delay, Khan ordered top police officials to regularly hold meetings and darbars with them. Finally, he expressed his gratitude and support for the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of the country.

Previous article
Role of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in new world order
Next article
Minister lauds CPEC contribution to regional connectivity and development
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

NZ captain Williamson set to miss World Cup after knee injury

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looks set to miss the one-day World Cup in India later this year after rupturing a knee ligament,...

Israel blasted after police attack Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque

Epaper_23-04-06 KHI

Epaper_23-04-06 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.