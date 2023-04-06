Minister lauds CPEC contribution to regional connectivity and development

BEIJING: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal met with Li Chunlin, Vice Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), in Beijing to discuss the smooth and high-quality development of the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting, the minister praised the leadership of both countries for providing strategic guidance to the development of CPEC, which has contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth as well as regional connectivity and development.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the completion of some key projects at Gwadar Port and agreed to continue the momentum for making it a hub of international trade and regional connectivity.

The minister also sought strong support from NDRC and other relevant Chinese government institutions to advance the implementation of the ML-1, KRC, and key energy projects in line with the leadership consensus.

The two sides agreed to start preparing for the 12th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and hold technical Joint Working Group meetings on a regular basis every two months to ensure closer coordination.

Additionally, they reached a consensus to set up expert groups on enhancing Pakistan’s export potential and the development of special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial parks based on the Chinese experience.

The minister extended an invitation to the chairman NDRC to visit Pakistan and to hold a special session of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee to mark the “Decade of CPEC” in 2023, which marks a milestone since the signing of the CPEC Framework Agreement in Beijing on July 5, 2013 in the presence of the leadership of the two countries.

Chunlin appreciated the contributions of the minister to the advancement of CPEC and his support to NDRC over the years and assured him of its long-term commitment to the common objective of high-quality CPEC development.