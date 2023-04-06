IHC extends Imran’s bail in eight cases

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended the bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in eight cases till April 18.As per details, the Islamabad high court also accepted PTI chief Imran Khan’s exemption plea.

The Advocate General asked the court if Imran Khan did not appear before the court at the next hearing how will the court proceed then.

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court remarked that the petitioner has to appear before the court to file the bail petition but if he did not appear before the court then action will be taken against him as per the law. The court does not want to confine him by mentioning this in the order, CJ added.

The IHC Chief Justice asked if the security is beefed up after the analysis of the threat by the Assessment Committee. He said that the IG Islamabad gave him a bulletproof vehicle but he refused.He maintained that a notification regarding PTI chairman Imran Khan’s full proof security was submitted in the court but security was not given to him as a former prime minister and it will be considered as taking back his security.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court that IG has the power to increase security so the PTI chief should inform the police before he comes to Islamabad.