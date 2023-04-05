Minister stresses need for national dialogue to overcome crises

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized that the only way to navigate Pakistan out of its current political and economic crises is through a national dialogue among political forces.

Speaking to a TV station, Iqbal said bold and correct decisions are necessary to stabilize the country, and that selective justice through Supreme Court decisions will not be accepted.

He stressed the importance of social justice and the supremacy of law in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Iqbal also clarified that the government has never been disrespectful to court orders, but rather expressed reservations about a particular three-bench decision.

He added the PML-N will not submit to one-sided decisions, and that the recent Supreme Court decision regarding provincial elections will only exacerbate economic and political instability in the country.

Responding to a question, Iqbal criticised Imran Khan, accusing him of promoting a system that serves his own interests rather than those of the public. He further predicted that the country will experience political chaos and economic instability as a result of recent court verdicts.

The minister underscored the coalition government’s strong commitment to serving the poorest segments of society, and noted that efforts are being made to uplift the economy and put the country on the path to development.