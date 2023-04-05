Delegation of Pakistan-China association visits hospital for cooperation talks

BEIJING: The China-Pakistan Medical Association led by President Dr Muhammad Shahbaz and Vice President Prof. Zhang Xianbin visited the Affiliated Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) of Guangzhou Medical University to discuss future cooperation opportunities between the hospitals of the two countries.

The discussions centred around TCM education, research technology innovation, academic and cultural exchanges, and medical personnel training.

Dr Shahbaz emphasized the opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative to promote the internationalization of Traditional Chinese Medicine, which is an effective method of improving health.

He expressed hope that the two countries will continue to work together and help build a health corridor and create a new model of the China-Pakistan people-to-people bond.

Traditional Chinese medicine is gaining popularity in Pakistan, which has led to more cooperation between Chinese and Western medicine and has provided effective medical treatment options for local patients.

Dr Shahbaz believes there is more space for cooperation between the two countries in the future.

The visit aimed to promote the participation of Chinese medicine in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the internationalization of Chinese medicine.

After the meeting, the delegation visited different departments of the hospital, including the acupuncture rehabilitation clinic and the acupuncture training base.