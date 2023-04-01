Klopp promises Liverpool spending spree after ‘anomaly’ season

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the Reds will spend in the transfer window to improve on a disappointing season but hit back at criticism of the club behind the scenes.

Klopp’s men came close to winning an unprecedented quadruple last season as they lifted the FA Cup and League Cup before falling just short to Manchester City in the Premier League and losing the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid.

But Liverpool’s hopes of winning silverware this season are already over.

Eliminated early in the domestic cups and at the last 16 of the Champions League, they travel to Manchester City on Saturday 27 points adrift of leaders Arsenal down in sixth.

A top-four finish is all that Klopp’s side can now salvage from the campaign, but he said criticism of the club’s medical and physical preparation was misplaced despite the role injuries to key players have played in a difficult season.

“(This season is) an anomaly but I would prefer we were still in the Champions League spot,” said Klopp on Friday.

“It doesn’t change overnight, you don’t lose all our brains and fitness and medical (department).

“Things happen and then you have to react, but when you are a little bit unlucky in this direction then it’s really difficult and the league is running away at that moment.

“That is where we were. The football part, we didn’t deal well enough with setbacks through the season.”

Attention has already turned to how Liverpool will strengthen in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham reportedly their top target.

Klopp said positive talks with players had taken place during the international break but refused to put a number of how much he will need to spend to get back in the hunt for trophies.

“We will spend in the summer, that’s what I can say definitely,” he added. “For who and how many and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really.”