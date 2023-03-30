JIT to probe cases against PTI leaders formed

LAHORE: The federal government formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

The JIT chief summoned PTI leaders, including Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Ejaz Chaudhary, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema others at Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office at 11 am tomorrow.

“All PTI leaders will record their statement before JIT tomorrow,” sources said.

The JIT will investigate the 10 cases registered against PTI leaders and workers.