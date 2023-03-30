NATIONAL

JIT to probe cases against PTI leaders formed

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The federal government formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

The JIT chief summoned PTI leaders, including Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Ejaz Chaudhary, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema others at Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office at 11 am tomorrow.

“All PTI leaders will record their statement before JIT tomorrow,” sources said.

The JIT will investigate the 10 cases registered against PTI leaders and workers.

NATIONAL

Fawad Ch hails as LHC strikes down sedition law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President and former minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday hailed as “historic” the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict, whereby...

Sanaullah for ‘greater dialogue’ to evolve consensus over charter of economy, democracy

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs chairs the IPSG in Islamabad

IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of Tyrian White case

