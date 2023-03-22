Sanaullah asks parliament to ’empower’ law enforcers to deal with Imran

ISLAMABAD: Blaming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for creating chaos in the country, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday demanded the Parliament to amend the Constitution to regulate and empower law enforcement agencies to control “armed groups”.

“Parliament should give [full powers] to the law enforcement agencies to control “armed groups”, Rana Sanaullah said during the joint session of Parliament on a motion related to key national issues including law and order on Wednesday.

The interior minister said Parliament is the supreme institution and other institutions have their own domains, responsibilities and authorities as per the Constitution framed by parliament. “Parliament wields the authority to amend the Constitution and regulate the authority of other institutions,” the minister added.

The minister said Parliament had the responsibility to guide the nation in various affairs and would have to play a role now to check the attempts by one party in creating an administrative crisis in the country.

He said that attempts were being made to create political and administrative crises, asking for Parliament’s guidance to resolve these issues as well as give directions to overcome the ongoing economic crisis.

He also urged parliament to take stock of the overall situation of the country and provide directions to all institutions on their basic roles.

“One person (Imran Khan) is trying to create a law and order situation along with his group,” he said, adding that Imran Khan has been involved in creating chaos and unrest in the country for the last ten years.

Sanaullah accused PTI chief Imran of marching on Islamabad with armed groups as his workers fired bullets and pelted stones at law enforcers during a police raid at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

He added that not a single shot was fired by the police at the PTI supporters during the resistance.

“Although there is no political or administrative crisis right now, attempts are being made [to create such crisis] which should be curbed,” he said.

“Sit-in for 126 days, foul language in the speeches and disrespect for the parliament, long marches and protests from 2013-18 were aimed at creating anarchy in the country,” he added.

The minister alleged that elections were “rigged and managed” to bring Imran Khan into power in 2018.

He claimed that Imran Khan, during his tenure as prime minister, tried to sideline the opposition and rejected the offers of Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for cooperation in steering the country out of challenges.