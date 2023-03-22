Court grants physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti

LAHORE: The court on Wednesday sent the former Punjab assembly secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on a three-day physical remand in a money laundering case.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti was produced before the judicial magistrate in Lahore. It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Bhatti in the money laundering case.

The agency sought Bhatti’s physical remand which was approved by the judicial magistrate. The court approved three-day physical remand of the accused to the FIA.

The judicial magistrate ordered the agency to produce Bhatti on March 25.