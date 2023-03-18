Sports

Rib injury threatens beaten Swiatek’s Miami Open defense

By AFP
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 25: Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts to reaching the World No.1 ranking by beating Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in her second round match on day 5 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

INDIAN WELLS: Iga Swiatek’s Indian Wells title defense ground to a halt in a straight sets semi-final loss to Elena Rybakina on Friday, the world number one later revealing she is battling a rib injury.

“For sure, Elena played great tennis today, and I feel like against her I have to play better,” Swiatek said after falling 6-2, 6-2 to the Wimbledon champion — who also shocked her in the Australian Open fourth round.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s more me and kind of my mistakes,” she said. “I’m also not feeling 100% physically. I have a little discomfort in my rib, and we’re going to consult with medical team.”

Swiatek said she still planned to defend her title at the Miami Open that starts next week.

“For now I’m preparing to play, but we’ll see what (the) next days are going to tell us,” she said. “I don’t know yet.”

Swiatek was disappointed that she was unable to implement the tactics her coach had devised after analyzing her loss to Rybakina in Melbourne.

“We were thinking about the Australian Open more like we wanted to kind of learn a lesson from that match,” she said. “We were analyzing … so I wanted just to kind of use his tips and improve my game. But I wasn’t able to do that today.”

She said she hadn’t had much experience of playing through injury, the only example she recalled coming at the 2019 French Open.

“It’s a new situation for me, for sure,” the 21-year-old said. “For sure now it’s a totally different level. So I feel like going on (for) matches you have to be 100% fit.

“I have been playing, so there has been some fatigue all the time,” she said. “I would say it’s kind of constant, but I’m pretty sure that tomorrow or the day after will help in recovery.”

Previous article
Epaper_23-03-18 LHR
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PBC ready to call APC: Fawad urges govt to walk the...

LAHORE: PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Friday asked the coalition government to “decide a date and venue” for a meeting to bring together...

10 of same family dead in Kohistan house fire incident

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to scale down tension in Lahore

IHC bars capital police from arresting Imran in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.