Xi’s Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperation, peace

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Russia will be a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Xi will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In recent years, President Xi has maintained close contact with President Putin. Under their leadership and guidance, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has achieved sustainable, sound and steady development, Wang told a daily news briefing.

The two countries have found a path of major-country relations featuring strategic trust and good neighborliness, setting a good example for a new paradigm of international relations, he added.

During his visit, Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with Putin on bilateral relations as well as major international and regional issues of common concern, promote bilateral strategic coordination and practical cooperation, and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, the spokesperson said.

The visit will be a journey of friendship, which will further deepen mutual trust and understanding between China and Russia and consolidate the political foundation of and public support for friendship between the two peoples for generations, Wang said.

He noted that Xi’s visit to Russia will be a trip of cooperation to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and help the two countries achieve their respective goals of development and revitalization.

The visit will also be a trip to foster peace, Wang said, noting that China and Russia will, on the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party, practice true multilateralism, promote a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, improve global governance, and contribute to world development and progress.

“China will continue to uphold its objective and just position on the Ukraine crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks,” the spokesperson said.

China to continue to play constructive role in easing Ukraine crisis

Meanwhile, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang said Thursday China will continue to play a constructive role in ceasing hostilities, easing the crisis and restoring peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Talking via phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Qin said China-Ukraine relations have maintained a development momentum since the two countries established diplomatic ties 31 years ago.

Ukraine expressed its commitment to establishing sincere relations with China on the basis of mutual respect, and China appreciates it, Qin said, noting that China is willing to work with Ukraine to promote the sustained and stable development of bilateral relations from a long-term perspective.

Pragmatic cooperation between China and Ukraine enjoys a sound foundation and huge potential, and the process of realizing Chinese modernization will provide greater opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Qin said.

For his part, Kuleba said that China is not only an important partner of Ukraine, but also plays an indispensable role in international affairs. Kuleba expressed congratulations on China’s recent success in brokering a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Noting that Ukraine views relations between the two countries from a long-term perspective, he said Ukraine will continue to abide by the one-China principle, respect China’s territorial integrity, and looks forward to enhancing mutual trust and deepening cooperation with China in various fields.