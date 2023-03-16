NATIONAL

Military denies drone attack after two children killed in S. Waziristan offensive

By The Associated Press
Pakistani troops patrol along Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence at Big Ben post in the Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The army attacked a militant hideout near the Afghanistan border Wednesday, prompting a shootout that killed eight of the insurgents and two children and wounded two soldiers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It was unclear whose fire killed the two children during the raid on the outpost in South Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a group advocating for Pashtun rights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alleged that the children were killed in a drone attack, a claim which the military refuted.

Anchorperson Ameer Abbas confirmed the deaths as a result of “a drone attack”, citing “local sources”. He tweeted: “Deaths are confirmed [by the ISPR] whereas drone attack isn’t.”

The military, in its statement about the violence, did not identify the militant group to which the slain insurgents belonged.

South Waziristan served as a base for Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militants until a few years ago when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. But occasional attacks have continued.

The TTP are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban, although Pakistan’s militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border in Afghanistan.

Sharif directs Foreign Office to engage with US for Aafia Siddiqui’s release
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

