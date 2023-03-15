NATIONAL

Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jackets to ICT, Punjab, KP police

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy on Wednesday handed over 250 bullet-proof jackets for the police of Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Central Police Office.

A Chinese Embassy delegation comprising Police Counselor Li Qingchun and second secretaries Xu Peng and Liu Xinhua visited the Central Police Office in that regard, an ICT Police spokesman said.

About 50 bullet-proof jackets were received by CPO Headquarters Islamabad Owais Ahmed Malik, 100 by Deputy Inspector General Logistics Punjab Police Athar Ismail and 100 by Deputy Commandant Elite Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfan Tariq at a special ceremony.

Additional Secretary Interior Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said he was grateful to the Chinese Embassy for providing all kinds of assistance in the work of the police.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Athar Ismail and SSP Irfan Tariq also expressed their gratitude to the Chinese delegation and said providing assistance to the police was a living example of Pak-China eternal friendship.

The Chinese Embassy Police Counselor said the Pakistan Police had always made great sacrifices to eliminate terrorism and extremism.

He said the Chinese Embassy was ready to provide all kinds of assistance to law enforcement agencies.

Staff Report
Staff Report

