NATIONAL

Maryam castigates Imran for displaying ‘cowardly behaviour’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday took a swipe at former prime minister Imran Khan for his “cowardly behaviour”.

In a tweet on a microblogging site, Maryam Nawaz drew a comparison between a “leader” and a “jackal”, stating that those who hide from the police during protests were jackals, while those who led from the front were true leaders.

She went on to praise her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as a “sherdil” (lion-hearted) leader who broke all obstacles to restore the judiciary.

Maryam Nawaz also shared a video montage of her father’s 2007 address and the latest press conference by the PTI leader Hammad Azhar, in which she juxtaposed the two leaders to highlight their supposed differences.

Earlier, PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz made a scathing attack on former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, saying that who waits for a dead body is called a vulture and not a politician.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s address, Maryam Nawaz in a Twitter message said that anyone who needs a dead body in his politics knows that all his strategies have failed and he knows that defeat has become his destiny.

Earlier, while addressing the organizational meeting in Faisalabad, the main organizer of Muslim League-N said that if the scales are not equal, there is no election, no choice, and the Muslim League will only go to the election to win.

 

Previous article
By-polls to 37 NA seats halted: ECP scuttles to comply with high courts’ order
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Death of a PTI supporter

The death of PTI supporter Zil-e-Shah was big enough issue for the Punjab government to have the caretaker CM address a press conference in...

Imran greets President Xi Jinping, welcomes KSA-Iran’s resumption of diplomatic ties

Aurat March for implementation of laws relating to women, trans

Rain expected at isolated places in upper KP, Kashmir: PMD

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.