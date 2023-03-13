Maryam castigates Imran for displaying ‘cowardly behaviour’

ISLAMABAD: Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday took a swipe at former prime minister Imran Khan for his “cowardly behaviour”.

In a tweet on a microblogging site, Maryam Nawaz drew a comparison between a “leader” and a “jackal”, stating that those who hide from the police during protests were jackals, while those who led from the front were true leaders.

پولیس کے ڈر سے “تحریکیں”کینسل کرنے والے،خوف سے گھر میں دبک جانے والے کو گیدڑ کہتے ہیں اور جو آمر مشرف کی کھڑی کی ہر رکاوٹ توڑ کر، سامنے سے لیڈ کرتا ہے اور اللّہ کے کرم سے گوجرانوالہ پہنچنے سے پہلے عدلیہ بحال کروا دیتا ہے اس شیر دل لیڈر کو نواز شریف کہتے ہیں! #گیدڑ_پھر_چھپ_گیا pic.twitter.com/kPGZ8CekzS — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 12, 2023

She went on to praise her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as a “sherdil” (lion-hearted) leader who broke all obstacles to restore the judiciary.

Maryam Nawaz also shared a video montage of her father’s 2007 address and the latest press conference by the PTI leader Hammad Azhar, in which she juxtaposed the two leaders to highlight their supposed differences.

جنھوں نے ٹینکوں کے آگے لیٹنا تھا وہ چارپایوں کے نیچے سے نہیں نکل رہے! #گیدڑ_پھر_چھپ_گیا https://t.co/BzfpQrgjM3 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 12, 2023

Earlier, PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz made a scathing attack on former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, saying that who waits for a dead body is called a vulture and not a politician.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s address, Maryam Nawaz in a Twitter message said that anyone who needs a dead body in his politics knows that all his strategies have failed and he knows that defeat has become his destiny.

Earlier, while addressing the organizational meeting in Faisalabad, the main organizer of Muslim League-N said that if the scales are not equal, there is no election, no choice, and the Muslim League will only go to the election to win.