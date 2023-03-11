‘Foreign Agent’ Imran wants ‘anarchy’ in country: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that a “foreign agent” Imran Khan was bent upon creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

The minister, in a tweet, alleged that “Imran Khan who once talked about dividing the country into four parts now wanted to break it into many pieces under the foreign conspiracy”.

گٹر کی غلاظت ،فارن ایجنٹ ملک میں فساد چاہتا ہے ۔ملک کو چار حصوں میں تقسیم کی بات کرنے والا ملک کو ٹکرے ٹکرے کرنا چاہتا ہے.یہ ہوتی ہے غیر ملکی سازش . ایسے ہوتی ہے خیرات کے پیسے سے ملک میں آگ لگانے کا شیطانی کھیل.بھلے سے ملک جل جائے اِس کی جان بچ جائے #لاشوں_پہ_سیاست_بےنقاب — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 11, 2023

She said Imran Khan had been “using the charity money for setting the country on fire”. He[Imran] only wanted to “save his skin” even if the country “got burnt” during the process.