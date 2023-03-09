Need father not premier

The man on the top is either a ‘Premier’ (Prime Minister) or ‘Father’ (Baap). Fatherless individuals are classified as Orphans (Yateem . In Lahore there is a huge Yateem Khana (Orphanage) on Multan Road. The area is called Chowk Yateem Khana.

Despite the patronage of God-fearing people, it is a sad place. Being raised without a father is an uphill struggle for the young and the tender. To understand the plight of the nation, I suggest that those at the helm should spend time with the fatherless to understand their plight.

Unfortunately, the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have been orphans for decades. The father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, passed away in September 1948 merely a year after the birth of the new nation. Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan was also removed from the arena in October 1951, resulting in free fall for the country and its people. Finally Madar-e-Millat Mohtrama Fatima Jinnah had to enter the arena in the 1965 presidential elections. She was declared a traitor and an Indian Agent. In 1967 she was found dead in her house in Karachi under mysterious circumstances.

After the first free and fair elections in 1970 two leaders emerged. The Quaid’s Pakistan was dismembered. Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman emerged as the Bangabandhu (Father of the Nation) in the Eastern Wing while Bhutto picked up the pieces of what remained.

Thus started an era of civilian supremacy’. The 1973 Constitution was unanimously enacted by Parliament. Bhutto took oath as the Premier. Stalled nation building was restarted. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan started to lead the Islamic Ummah. Basic industrialization was initiated, including the steel mill and defence production Industries. The nuclear programme was revamped.

The right to travel was recognised. Major reforms were introduced in the Passport Directorate. Ordinary people could now freely travel. The expatriate community started to remit the much needed foreign exchange. Riding on his popular support the Premier dissolved the assemblies ahead of schedule. Little did he know that he had been trapped. He was deposed on 5 July 1977 to be physically eliminated in April 1979. Since then the struggle for civilian supremacy has been ongoing. Currently IK is single handedly leading this movement against all odds.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, the outstanding writer and intellectual, has recently expressed his views about Imran Khan and his struggle for civilian supremacy. In his words; ” Imran’s struggle for his nation is more like a father’s than a political leader’s”.

Pakistan is an ideology, not a piece of land. Conceived by Iqbal and ably delivered by the father of the nation, now it badly seeks a ‘Mentor’ with fatherly instincts. Premiers have repeatedly failed and will continue to do so in the future. In the words of Comrade Aitzaz Ahsan; “Riasat hogi ma jaisey” (State should be caring like a mother). Unfortunately today the land of the pure lacks the care of the mother and benevolence of the father. It is not just Yateem but also Miskeen (Motherless). A Yateem and Miskeen nation is now on the look-out for a ‘Father’ will be certainly better off without the likes of the current ‘Stepfathers’ who have exploited the people for their personal good. I am sure God is listening to the cry of the orphans.

Yes indeed, for an ‘Orphan Nation’, father carries special significance. Jinnah was given the title of Quaid-e-Azam, while Bhutto earned the label of Quaid-e-Awam, now it’s IK’s turn as he is currently leading the charge like a father of an ‘orphaned nation’.

Incumbent Shahbaz Sharif is the 23rd Premier to lead the nation. In the long list only a few qualify to be respected as father instead of premier. Liaquat Ali Khan the first PM served his nation with honesty and dedication. Khawaja Nazimuddin and Hussain Shaheed Suharwardy were fatherly figures. Bhutto rebuilt the shattered country to emerge as leader of the Islamic World. His daughter despite being cornered by the establishment tried her best and finally met a tragic end like her father. She was bestowed with the title of Subon ki Zanjeer‘ ( Chain holding the provinces together ). Pakistan People’s Party remained the only progressive national party for a long time till Asif Zardari turned it into a money-making machine like the establishment-created Rogue Muslim Leagues. Today it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that has emerged as the Subon Ki Zanjeer that is holding the country together. As the 22nd PM IK served the nation to the best of his abilities. His leadership is unmatched while questions have been raised about his management team. Hopefully in his second stint in power, there will be a better selection.

Out of the 23 premiers only five stand out, the rest took turns for personal gains. Since 1985 after the partyless elections, the land of the pure has lost its purity. Historically it was said that “There’s no business like show business” but now “There’s no business more lucrative than politics”. Today Pakistan has the world’s richest politicians, generals, bureaucrats, judges, businessmen and scientists, and the poorest nation.

Even the IMF is baffled at the pilferage of borrowed money. The loans have become untenable and so have the pensions. While the Yatims are in rags their caretakers live in luxury, and such a system cannot continue for long. There is a famous saying in Urdu; “Nakhuda Jis Ka Na Ho Us Ka Khuda Hota Hai” (Those who don’t have a pilot, have God).

