Imran moves IHC for video link hearings of cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a new plea with the Islamabad High Court to seek permission for video link appearance in all the cases registered against him in the federal capital.

Imran Khan in his plea stated that amid security threats he should be allowed to appear in all the cases in the lower courts via video link. Due to security reasons, the hearing of the courts was delayed, the application stated. Khan in his plea has also suggested his cases be heard at the Judicial Complex.

The former prime minister asked the IHC to pass orders for complete security arrangements during his court appearance amid security threats. Earlier, PTI chief Khan has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and said that he is facing threats from the rulers.

In his letter to the CJP, Imran Khan stated that he was continuously facing cases and threats after the ouster of his government and an assassination attempt was also made.