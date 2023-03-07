NATIONAL

Qureshi and Chaudhry face police case for ‘causing traffic disruption’

By Staff Report
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (R) speaks next to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference in Islamabad on February 13, 2019, ahead of the state Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a state visit. - Pakistan is preparing to welcome Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a state visit over the weekend, the foreign ministry confirmed on February 13, as Islamabad hopes to sign various investment deals to prop up its slumping economy. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Two senior leaders of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry, have been nominated in a case registered on charges of inciting violence, accusing state institutions of plotting to assassinate prime minister Imran Khan, and, in the process, causing a traffic jam.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sub Inspector Muhammad Waseem at the Race Course police station in Lahore.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Qureshi, vice chairman of the party, and Chaudhry, senior vice president, along with unidentified party workers, conducted a press conference at Zaman Park in Lahore that “instigated violence” among the public.

The complaint alleges that as a result of the press conference, Canal Road built up long traffic jams causing difficulties for commuters. Additionally, the speech was described as provocative and infuriating, as he spread agitation against state institutions.

The FIR further claims that Chaudhry made baseless accusations about state institutions plotting to assassinate Khan, thereby committing a crime by disrupting the traffic on the road.

The charges against them include roadblocks, intimidation, and agitative speeches, among others.

“Another FIR has been filed naming both myself and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Fake leaflets are being circulated with the aim of stifling politics in Pakistan and transforming the country into a system like Burma or North Korea,” said Chaudhry, commenting on the development.

“The next complaint would be registered [on charges of] flying a kite, or even for staring at the police from a rooftop.”

Previous article
SHC suspends by-election on nine Karachi seats
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Syrian state media says Israeli strike damaged Aleppo airport

DAMASCUS: An Israeli airstrike hit the Aleppo airport early Tuesday and put it out of service, Syrian state media reported. Citing a military source, the...

Smith relishes ‘game of chess’ as Australia look to square India series

Deputy commissioner launches spring tree plantation drive in Muzaffargarh

China warns US risks conflict with moves to contain Beijing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.