NATIONAL

SHC suspends by-election on nine Karachi seats

By Staff Report
People walk as a high court ordered to release Omar Saeed Sheikh on the murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl, outside the Sindh high court in Karachi on December 24, 2020. in Karachi on December 24, 2020. - A court in Pakistan on December 24 ordered the release of a British-born militant convicted of murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl who was kidnapped and beheaded in the southern city of Karachi in 2002. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has prohibited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from conducting by-polls on National Assembly seats in Karachi, according to reports on Tuesday.

The verdict was issued in response to a petition filed by nine former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPs from Karachi. The petitioners argued that after the LHC verdict, the speaker had no authority to issue any notification regarding the acceptance of the resignations.

Subsequently, the court suspended the by-polls schedule set for March 16, and adjourned the hearing until March 25.

The by-elections were intended to be held in the constituencies of NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

Previous article
ECP may unveil timetable for Punjab elections today: report
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Smith relishes ‘game of chess’ as Australia look to square India...

SYDNEY: Stand-in captain Steve Smith is looking forward to a new "game of chess" against India as Australia aim to square the series on...

Deputy commissioner launches spring tree plantation drive in Muzaffargarh

China warns US risks conflict with moves to contain Beijing

Poor countries call for debt revolution at UN summit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.