SHC suspends by-election on nine Karachi seats

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has prohibited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from conducting by-polls on National Assembly seats in Karachi, according to reports on Tuesday.

The verdict was issued in response to a petition filed by nine former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPs from Karachi. The petitioners argued that after the LHC verdict, the speaker had no authority to issue any notification regarding the acceptance of the resignations.

Subsequently, the court suspended the by-polls schedule set for March 16, and adjourned the hearing until March 25.

The by-elections were intended to be held in the constituencies of NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.