Pakistan determined to further multi dimensional ties with US: PM Shehbaz

Directs Ambassador Khan to identify further avenues of collaboration

Envoy briefs PM about performance of Pakistan’s mission in America

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan valued its mutually beneficial ties with the United States and was determined to further enhance its trade and investment in multi-dimensional fields of IT, agriculture and industry.

The prime minister was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Sardar Masood Khan who called on him, PM Office Press Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed the envoy to identify further avenues of collaboration to promote Pak-US trade and investment.

He further directed Pakistan’s Mission in Washington and the authorities in Pakistan to extend full cooperation to the American investors.

The prime minister underscored that the government was working on priority basis to further ease trade and investment-related rules and regulations.

The ambassador briefed the prime minister about the performance of Pakistan’s mission in the US.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Masood Khan discussed bilateral economic and commercial relations between Pakistan and US.

The Ambassador apprised the Finance Minister that the friendly relations between the two countries are deepening and mutual cooperation is enhancing between the two countries with the passage of time.

Highlighting the long historical relations between the two countries, the minister stressed making efforts to further enhance the business collaboration between the two countries which has a great potential of growth given the opportunities for business and investment available in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a four-member delegation of the California State Assembly of the United States (US) called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said the signing of the ‘Sister-State Resolution’ between California and Punjab in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States last year, is a welcome development.

NA Opposition Leader calls on PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, here on Saturday, and discussed the prevailing political situation.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. They also held consultations on important constitutional and legal issues.