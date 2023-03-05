Ready to talk, forgive all for ‘country’s sake’: Imran

Says he himself will hand over tickets to party candidates this time

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that he was willing to “talk and forgive” anyone for Pakistan’s sake.

“For the sake of the country, I am willing to forgive the assassination attempt on my life… where Pakistan stands today, everyone has to come together,” he said while addressing his supporters via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

جو ارشد شریف سے کیا گیا وہ نہ میں بھولوں گا اور نہ ہی قوم کبھی بھولے گی، عمران خان pic.twitter.com/d18lVkWCDl — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 4, 2023

In his address, the former premier once again alleged that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had asked him to give NRO (amnesty) to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders.

“I could not give NRO to those who stole public money,” he added.

Imran Khan called for reforms in the judiciary to bring investment into the country. “We have to go through humiliation only for a few dollars.”

The ex-premier said that he came to know that the party tickets were sold last time but this time he himself will hand over tickets to candidates. “I am starting the election campaign from next week… I will give election tickets myself for eight to 10 days,” he added.

Imran said that only a government with a public mandate would get the country out of its prevailing crises. “Political stability will come after elections and economic stability will also follow.”

He said that the next government should complete its tenure of five years, adding that it should instill confidence among masses.

“I was hoping that they would announce general elections after the Supreme Court’s [polls delay case] verdict,” he said.

He said rupee depreciation needed to be stopped for economic revival. “People and institutions must all unite to tackle challenges… everyone needed to make sacrifices to clear the debt and get the country out of its problems,” he added.

Imran said that Pakistan needed to increase its revenue, reduce the expenditure and fix loss-making institutions which are a burden on the government.

“Shortcuts will not work. Historic measures will have to be taken… the country’s problems are like cancer which cannot be cured by aspirin,” he further said.