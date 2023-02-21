Imran thanks Lahore for show of support during court appearance

LAHORE: Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan thanked the people and especially the lawyers who showed their support during his appearance at the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Khan posted a tweet expressing his gratitude. “I want to thank all the people [and] especially the lawyers for coming out in huge numbers spontaneously and showing such passionate support yesterday,” he wrote.

I want to thank all the people & especially the lawyers for coming out in huge numbers spontaneously and showing such passionate support yesterday. pic.twitter.com/J4LdiRc0IV — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 21, 2023

On Monday, Khan was granted a protective bail from the high court in a case registered at the Sangjani police station in Islamabad.

He informed the judge that he was unaware of the bail petition and had asked Barrister Azhar Siddique, his counsel, to let him appear in court.

Khan proceeded to apologise for “wasting the court’s time” before withdrawing his bail plea. The court then concluded the proceedings.