Imran thanks Lahore for show of support during court appearance

By Staff Report
Pakistans ousted prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives at high court to appear before the court for protective bail in two cases in Lahore on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan thanked the people and especially the lawyers who showed their support during his appearance at the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Khan posted a tweet expressing his gratitude. “I want to thank all the people [and] especially the lawyers for coming out in huge numbers spontaneously and showing such passionate support yesterday,” he wrote.

On Monday, Khan was granted a protective bail from the high court in a case registered at the Sangjani police station in Islamabad.

He informed the judge that he was unaware of the bail petition and had asked Barrister Azhar Siddique, his counsel, to let him appear in court.

Khan proceeded to apologise for “wasting the court’s time” before withdrawing his bail plea. The court then concluded the proceedings.

Gunmen kill two policemen in attack in Balochistan
