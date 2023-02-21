NAB summons Buzdar in wealth case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar once again to its Lahore office on February 22.

The dirty money watchdog has asked that he bring along the relevant details and documents regarding his assets and income.

Buzdar had previously failed to appear before the agency and had taken interim pre-arrest bail from an accountability court till February 27. The court has since barred NAB from arresting him in the case of assets beyond his known means.

NAB had earlier approved the recommendation from NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar.