NAB summons Buzdar in wealth case

By Staff Report
Pakistani Punjab province Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar (C) leaves the Islamabad High Court during the bail petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case, in Islamabad on October 29, 2019.  - Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is "critically unwell", his doctor said on October 29, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar once again to its Lahore office on February 22.

The dirty money watchdog has asked that he bring along the relevant details and documents regarding his assets and income.

Buzdar had previously failed to appear before the agency and had taken interim pre-arrest bail from an accountability court till February 27. The court has since barred NAB from arresting him in the case of assets beyond his known means.

NAB had earlier approved the recommendation from NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar.

