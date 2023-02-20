9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf begins tomorrow

LAHORE: The landmark 9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship will go under way from Tuesday (today) at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.

This was stated by Sarmad Nadeem of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club at a media conference, attended and addressed by Hamid Zaman, head of Zaman Family, Bilal Zaman, Taha Mehmood, Captain Golf and Ayesha Hamid, Lady Captain of Gymkhana Golf Club.

Hamid Zaman, speaking on the occasion, said the golfing activity which is a PGA and PGF-sanctioned tournament has evolved to become one of the biggest golf tournaments nationwide with total prize money of Rs6.0 million.

The tournament attracts the top golfing talent from across the country and is one of the most anticipated match ups of the golfing calendar in Pakistan. The salient features of this year’s edition include:

Top 100 ranked golf professionals of Pakistan will compete in the Main Draw from the 23rd to 26th of February making it one of the most competitive fields in golf across the country. The championship includes nationally recognized golf amateur players who compete for glory and honors in victory.

Total Prize Money of Rs6.0 million and a chance to win a 1,300 CC Honda City on a Hole-in-One makes the match one of the top purses in Pakistan golf.

6 categories of players including juniors, ladies, senior professionals and amateurs, and veteran golfers all participate in the tournament.

Record number of entries highlighting the anticipation and excitement the championship brings forth with more than 500+ participants.

Bilal Zaman said that the tournament is being held in the memory of late JA Zaman; an iconic symbol who was a man of enormous dignity. He left behind an indelible impact of his entrepreneurial abilities and his passion for golf in particular. J.A.Zaman’s family, which is the principal sponsor of this championship, is pleased to make possible, with the gracious cooperation of the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Committee, such a prestigious event where, no doubt, only the best of the sport will be showcased.

Playing Arena & The Players:

Regarding the playing arena Sarmad Nadeem said that Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course is one of the oldest golf courses in Pakistan tracing its origin to the 19th Century. It is an 18 holes championship course, with a par 72 spread over 65 acres.

It is a tree lined course demanding excellence and accuracy from start to finish. Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed highlighted that star players of the national golf circuit like Shabbir Iqbal, M.Matloob, Ahmed Baig, Hamza Amin, Muhammed Munir, Waheed Baloch, Minhaj Maqsood, Muhammed Alam and Muhammed Shahzad will be competing against one another to see who comes out on top. Shabbir Iqbal is ranked #1 in Pakistan, while Ahmed Baig is a rising star full of bristling energy.

The final round will take place on Sunday, 26th February 2023 at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, followed by the prize distribution will be held at Golf Course Lawns at 330 pm. The Zaman Family will be hosts at the prize distribution ceremony.