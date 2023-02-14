PPP decides against contesting NA by-elections

ISLAMABAD: Accepting the proposal tabled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday decided against contesting the upcoming by-elections to 33 seats of the National Assembly (NA).

According to details, the decision to boycott the upcoming by-elections was taken during PPP’s parliamentary board meeting held with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the chair.

The PPP’s parliamentary board meeting was attended by Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nair Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Faryal Talpur and candidates of the by-elections.

The participants of the meeting were divided over the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) proposal, sources claimed. During the meeting, the party’s senior leaders opined against contesting the elections.

However, sources claimed, the meeting decided in principle to boycott the by-polls and let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fight against no one. The candidates – who were nominated to contest the polls – were taken into confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.