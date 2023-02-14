Police, Interpol and FIA liaison wing set up to net runaway fugitives: IGP

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that a liaison wing comprising the Punjab Police, Interpol and FIA, has been established to arrest runaway fugitive, asking all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to take full coordinated measures with the complainants of cases to arrest the proclaimed offenders in the country and aboard.

In his special message for the media representatives, the IG Police said that if any proclaimed offender in any case resides abroad, the complainant should immediately contact the police so that practical steps could be initiated to arrest and bring back the accused. Dr Usman Anwar said that if proclaimed offenders are residing in countries such as the Middle East, South Africa, Europe and America, including the countries with which Pakistan has an agreement, then immediate action will be taken to arrest them and every facility of Interpol will be used to arrest the proclaimed offender immediately. He said that these SOPs and instructions have been issued to all the RPOs, DPOs of the province.

“The investigation officers themselves should contact the complainants and get whatever information they have about the proclaimed offenders to accelerate efforts for arrest the proclaimed offenders. Dr Usman Anwar said that instructions have been issued to speed up the efforts of the police officers to personally contact the plaintiffs to arrest the proclaimed offenders in the country. He said that the police officers with the cooperation of the plaintiffs should make it a priority to arrest the proclaimed offenders of all cases including dacoity, murder, theft, fraud, possession of property and cheque bounce as soon as possible.

The IGP clarified that the police officers will contact the plaintiffs themselves and if the plaintiff of case does not receive a call from police officer after February 20 to arrest the proclaimed offender then report it to 1787 so that strict departmental and legal action will be taken against the concerned officers and officials. He said that the officer or official responsible for the negligence in the arrest of the proclaimed offender will not get any sympathy and strict departmental action will be taken against him. IG Punjab said that for the convenience of citizens, 1787 Complaint Center has been kept active even on Sunday where citizens can call any time regarding their problems and get immediate relief from the police.

The IG Police directed the RPOs, DPOs to launch a strict crackdown in all districts under an effective strategy to arrest the proclaimed offenders and send weekly reports in this regard to the Central Police Office regularly. He said that the DPOs should personally monitor the crackdown to arrest the proclaimed offenders implicated in serious crimes so that they could be sentenced and brought to justice as soon as possible.