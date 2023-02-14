NATIONAL

IHC reserves judgment on appeal of journalist in sedition case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an appeal of co-accused Ammad Yousaf against the order of the district court in the Shahbaz Gill sedition case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Ammad Yousaf through his lawyer.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the complaint was filed by magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio and six more people were added in the supplementary statement out of which four persons had already been acquitted while the fifth person Arshad Sharif has died.

The chief justice remarked that the court had to view the role of the petitioner in connection with the crime. The lawyer said that his client was a director of news in a TV channel and it was his responsibility to view the overall affairs.

The chief justice said that there were criminal charges in the FIR, adding that who would be responsible if the filters were not added in a news organization. The court said that it would view only the legal points while the role of the accused would be determined in the trial.

The lawyer said that his client was accused of being consulted by Shahbaz Gill before he gave statements.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that the trial court had found it appropriate to continue the trial as there were some solid reasons. After listening to arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the appeal of the accused.

