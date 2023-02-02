KP counter-terrorism head transferred

PESHAWAR: Following the suicide bombing at the mosque in Peshawar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Javed Iqbal was removed from his post and transferred to the so-called special branch.

According to the notification on Thursday, Charsadda Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid has been assigned the additional charge of the office, in the wake of the rise in militant violence in the province.

Zahid Marwat will assume the charge of Charsadda police chief after his return from leave.

Authorities said Wednesday the death toll from Monday’s suicide bombing increased by one to 101. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled police compound in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif has accused the Tehreek-i-Taliban-Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out the attack, saying they were operating from neighbouring Afghanistan.

He demanded the Afghan Taliban take action against them. A TTP commander earlier claimed responsibility, but a spokesperson for the group later distanced the TTP from the carnage, saying it was not its policy to attack mosques.

— With AP