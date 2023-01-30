Three prisoners escape from police lockup

SHAHDADKOT: Three prisoners escaped from judicial lockup of A-Section police station of Shahdadkot on Sunday. Five cops suspended.

The fled prisoners involved in firing and murder case were held from Gandawa four days and shifted to Shahdadkot.

SHO A-Section Ibrahim Soomro among five policemen has been suspended over negligence.

Amanullah Soomro has been appointed new SHO of A-Section police station and a committee under the supervision of DSP Arbab Soomro has been constitute to investigate in the incident.