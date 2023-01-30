NATIONAL

Three prisoners escape from police lockup

By Staff Report

SHAHDADKOT: Three prisoners escaped from judicial lockup of A-Section police station of Shahdadkot on Sunday. Five cops suspended.

The fled prisoners involved in firing and murder case were held from Gandawa four days and shifted to Shahdadkot.

SHO A-Section Ibrahim Soomro among five policemen has been suspended over negligence.

Amanullah Soomro has been appointed new SHO of A-Section police station and a committee under the supervision of DSP Arbab Soomro has been constitute to investigate in the incident.

Previous article
A case in favour of textile sector
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Engineering universities asked to reform curriculum as per market demand, global...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal Sunday urged the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of the Pakistan’s engineering universities to reform...

Police arrest six ‘robbers’ in Karachi

Sharp rise in already high level of inequality

AJK President to attend annual breakfast being hosted by US President in Washington

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.