Quran khawani for civil servant

LAHORE: Quran khawani for the departed soul of retired Capt. Sher Alam Mahsud, civil servant and former federal secretary, will be held on Saturday at Punjab Civil Officers Mess at GOR-1 in Lahore at 2:00 pm.

A prayer will be offered separately at 3:00 pm.

Mahsud, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), passed away on January 7.

The prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, had expressed grief over his death, and prayed for the elevation of his ranks, his office said in a press statement.

He had also said Mahsud was among the finest members of the bureaucracy, and with his passing away, the civil service has lost a competent officer