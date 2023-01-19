CITY

Quran khawani for civil servant

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Quran khawani for the departed soul of retired Capt. Sher Alam Mahsud, civil servant and former federal secretary, will be held on Saturday at Punjab Civil Officers Mess at GOR-1 in Lahore at 2:00 pm.

A prayer will be offered separately at 3:00 pm.

Mahsud, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), passed away on January 7.

The prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, had expressed grief over his death, and prayed for the elevation of his ranks, his office said in a press statement.

He had also said Mahsud was among the finest members of the bureaucracy, and with his passing away, the civil service has lost a competent officer

Previous article
Disclosure of Toshakhana gifts can harm foreign relations, government tells LHC
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items

SAN FRANCISCO: A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech...

BBC: British inquiry held Modi ‘directly responsible’ for 2002 Gujarat riots

ECP officially confirms Imran’s victory in October by-elections

IS attacks still claim Iraqi lives five years after defeat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.