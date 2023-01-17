NATIONAL

RUDA’s industrial zone emulates measures to fight pollution

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Keeping in view the prevalent policy, RUDA has initiated a comprehensive plan to monitor, control and mitigate the effects of pollution in its territorial limits.

“Very comprehensive measures are initiated in RUDA Industrial Zone 1 where a survey is underway to collect data effecting the environment on one hand and suggesting the measures to address the problems of environmental degradation on the other,” says a handout issued here.

“This exercise will result in the mitigation of the factors contributing towards the smog of the city which is otherwise being aggravated by the unbridled use of vehicles, emitting petrochemical fumes in the atmosphere. RUDA is also facilitating the existing industries to acquire environmental NOC from EPA,” the statement said.

“Converging on the other realm of development in the area, RUDA has undertaken the laying of sewerage and constructions of roads in the phase 1 of RUDA’s Industrial Area. For achieving better design delineations and linking the internal communication arteries, an entrance gate, measuring 80 feet wide and 35 feet long is being constructed. Ravi industrial Estate Association has already appreciated the efforts made by RUDA in improving the operational and environmental atmospherics of the area,” it added.

Previous article
CPEC epic manifestation of all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan, China: Speaker
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan likely to organizing a roadshow of Pakistani products in China

BEIJING: Pakistan is looking forward to organizing a roadshow of Pakistani products in China this year, said Mr. Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor of the...

PML-N finalizes names of caretaker Punjab CM

President for realizing full potential of Pak-China bilateral trade

Lawyers booked for aerial firing in Lahore

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.