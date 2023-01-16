PM, President express grief over loss of lives in plane crash in Nepal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal.

In a statement, he said in this difficult and sad time, our sympathies and prayers are with the government of Nepal, the affected families and the people of Nepal.

“May Allah grant the bereaved the courage to endure this trauma with patience and perseverance,” he added.

On the other hand, President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his deepest condolences over the sad loss of precious lives in a plane crash in Pokhra, Nepal.

The President conveyed his prayers for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them the strength and the courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

The President in his message said that “at this moment of most profound grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and grieving people of Nepal”.