Shujaat, Zardari discuss economic, political situation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain visited Bilawal House here on Sunday night and called on Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Both the leaders discussed several political issues including caretaker setup in Punjab, political situation of the country and the general elections in Punjab.

On the occasion, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was also contacted and was taken on board.

Ch Shujaat congratulated Zardari on victory of the PPP in the Sindh local bodies elections.

The leaders expressed their consensus that economic situation of the country was in trouble and was facing severe challenges.

They got agreed that it was responsibility of the leadership of the country to overcome the economic challenges as strong economy would ensure strong politics and democracy.

The meeting between Chaudhry Shujaat and Asif Ali Zardari continued for over an hour in which both senior politicians discussed the economic and political situation of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Chaudhry Salik Hussain. The politicians also held discussions regarding the Punjab elections and other political matters.

They agreed on continuing joint efforts to cope with the economic challenges. They said that strengthening of economy will also empower politics and democracy in the country.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for consultation on Punjab caretaker set-up after the provincial assembly stood dissolved.

In a statement, the former federal minister said that he wants Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to consult with his party on caretaker set-up in Punjab.

Fawad Chaudhry noted that his party will propose two names for the caretaker chief minister (CM). “If the opposition does no agree on the proposed names, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee and the election commission,” he added.

He further said that they would try to come up with a better name through consensus.