CITY

Nine development schemes approved

By Staff Report
TO GO WITH Pakistan-unrest-vote-politics-development-education,FOCUS by Khurram Shahzad In this photograph taken on June 5, 2013, shows a Pakistani metro bus travelling along a highway in the provincial capital Lahore. Pakistanis are hoping their new prime minister will roll out high-profile projects that became his party's trademark in its political heartland of Punjab, but the nation's dire finances threaten the optimism. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) won huge popularity and a reputation for getting things done with a series of big-ticket schemes over the past five years in Punjab, the country's richest, most populous province. A metro bus system in the provincial capital Lahore -- the first such scheme in the country's 65-year history -- free laptops and solar energy panels for students and a network of high-quality schools in poor rural areas made Punjab the envy of Pakistan. AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The 40th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Sohail Anwar, secretary of the Planning and Development Board, approved nine schemes with an estimated cost of Rs13.20 billion.

PPDWP is the clearing house of development projects. The schemes it approved included the afternoon school programme (upgradation of primary schools) at a cost of Rs5,657.724 million, revamping of data centre services with the facility of high availability and backup of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) at a revised cost of Rs735.289 million, revamping and upgrading of computerisation of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in Lahore (PC-II) at a cost of Rs18.200 million, among others.

Members of the board, provincial secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

Previous article
Senior lawyer Lateef Afridi fatally shot in Peshawar court
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Frontier Corps troop abducted in South Waziristan found dead

PESHAWAR: In a tragic incident, the body of a Frontier Corps soldier abducted from his hometown in Shaktoi village, South Waziristan, was found riddled...

ECP defends delay in Sindh local election results, cites complexity of process

Nepal mourns after plane crash kills at least 68

Nadal begins Open defence, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.