Nine development schemes approved

LAHORE: The 40th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Sohail Anwar, secretary of the Planning and Development Board, approved nine schemes with an estimated cost of Rs13.20 billion.

PPDWP is the clearing house of development projects. The schemes it approved included the afternoon school programme (upgradation of primary schools) at a cost of Rs5,657.724 million, revamping of data centre services with the facility of high availability and backup of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) at a revised cost of Rs735.289 million, revamping and upgrading of computerisation of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in Lahore (PC-II) at a cost of Rs18.200 million, among others.

Members of the board, provincial secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.