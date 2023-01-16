IHC hears petition for establishment of legislative assembly in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday heard a petition calling for the establishment of a legislative assembly in the federal capital, similar to those in other provinces.

The court issued notices to the federation and the attorney general of Pakistan, requiring them to respond by March 27. The petition, filed by S.M. Yawar Gardezi, was heard by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the establishment of a legislative assembly in Islamabad is a basic right for residents and cited examples from the capitals of Australia and India where such assemblies exist.

The judge questioned whether the court had the authority to direct the government to legislate or amend the Constitution, and whether the assembly would be separate from the local government system.

The hearing has been adjourned until March 27.